Death toll hits 130 in Brazil mudslides

The number of fatalities due to floods and mudslides in Petropolis, a town in southeast Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state, rose to 130 on Friday, according to local authorities, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The latest report from the local Civil Defense agency also said the number of people reported missing has almost doubled to over 200, since heavy rains on Tuesday caused rivers to overflow, sparking mudslides that destroyed many homes.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, who flew over the disaster area at noon on Friday, said it looked like a "war scene," and ordered his ministers to take a series of emerging measures.

Firefighters said it was still possible to rescue people alive four days after the disaster, though weather conditions slowed rescue efforts by making it difficult to use heavy machinery to move earth and rubble.

The Brazilian government is expected to release some 500 million reais (about 95 million U.S. dollars) in emergency relief for the affected area.