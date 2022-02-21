Japan to start COVID vaccinations for children

Japan's government will start shipping coronavirus vaccines this week to municipalities and medical facilities, for use by children aged between five and 11, Trend reports citing NHK.

Vaccinations for that age group will be officially included in the public inoculation program on Monday.

The government plans to deliver a total of about 12 million doses of coronavirus vaccine nationwide through May. Inoculations are expected to begin in some areas as early as this month.

For children in this age group the vaccine will contain one-third of the dose for those aged 12 or above. Children will receive two jabs with a period of three weeks in between.

Unlike people aged 12 or older, children aged five to 11 are not required to try to receive a coronavirus vaccine as there is not yet enough data to verify its effectiveness against the Omicron variant.

Parental consent will also be required for children in the age group to be inoculated. The health ministry is calling on parents to have a thorough discussion with their children, as well as to consult with their home doctors before making a decision.

The ministry urges children with respiratory and other underlying health problems to be vaccinated as they have a higher risk of developing severe COVID symptoms.

The ministry does not recommend mass vaccinations at school. Children will be inoculated at vaccination sites in their municipalities, or at clinics on an individual basis.

There are concerns that some municipalities may find it difficult to secure doctors and staff to support vaccinations for children. The challenge is how to secure a system for children and their parents who wish to receive shots.