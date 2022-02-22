Gunmen kill 10 in central Nigeria attack, motive unknown

Ten people were killed in an early Monday attack by a group of unknown gunmen who invaded a community in Nigeria's north-central state of Niger, police said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Monday Bala Kuryas, the police chief in Niger, told reporters that four security personnel and six civilians were gunned down during the attack on the Galkogo community in the Shiroro local government area of the state.

Kuryas said the gunmen rode into the community on motorcycles, burning down at least eight houses and a building under renovation, belonging to the government-backed Joint Security Task Force.

The motive of the attack remains unknown, he said.

Police immediately swung into action to track the fleeing gunmen, the police chief added.

In recent months, armed attacks have been a primary security threat in Nigeria's northern and central regions, leading to deaths and kidnappings.