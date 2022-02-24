Ukrainian president convening National Security and Defense Council (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 08:30)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

Trend:

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convening the National Security and Defense Council, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov told Ukrayinska Pravda online newspaper, Trend reports with reference to Ukrainian Independent Information Agency of News (UNIAN).

“The Council will introduce martial law,” Danilov added.

Meanwhile, the flights over Ukraine were cancelled.