Hasan: Bangladesh-India bond inscribed with blood

Terming Bangladesh-India relations as historical, Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday said the bonds of the peoples of the two countries are inscribed with blood.

“Bangladesh will never forget the historical contribution of India to the country’s great Liberation War and its struggle for independence. It will be written in golden letter in the pages of history,” he said.

“The relations between the two countries have reached a new height under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi,” he added.

Hasan stated these while inaugurating the second Bangladesh Film Festival at Agartala in Tripura of India.

Bangladesh Assistant High Commission to Agartala organized the festival under the initiative of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb addressed the inaugural function as the chief guest. Information and Cultural Affairs Minister of Tripura Sushanata Chowdhury, Bangladesh lawmakers Mamtaz Begum and Saimum Sarwar Kamol, Information and Broadcasting Secretary Md Mokbul Hossain, and Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India Nural Islam, addressed the function as special guests while Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India Arif Mohammad gave the welcome speech.