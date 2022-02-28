Nar continues to support ‘Build your future!’ project (FOTO)

The ‘Build your future!’ youth support project supported by Nar held its next meeting in the format of TED conference. At the conference on ‘Creative Thinking’, the speakers shared their views on creativity and critical thinking, one of the six values of the project. The speakers shared their experiences, giving presentations to the young audience on creative mindset and critical thinking, innovation and initiative. It should be noted that the project is attended by 85 students studying in the 11th grade in secondary schools located in different districts of Baku.

It should be noted that ‘Build your future!’ Youth Support Project works with 11th graders with high knowledge and skills organizing various trainings, visits and events aimed at university preparation, psychological support and personal development throughout the year.

Under the project, Nar undertook to cover university training expenses of 10 school children from the families of Karabakh war veterans and military officers. The goal is to contribute to the successful future of young generation by making education more accessible.

