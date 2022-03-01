4 Indian ministers head to Ukraine

Union Ministers Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and VK Singh will travel to Ukraine’s neighbouring nations to lead the evacuation of Indians.

The decision was taken at a meeting PM Narendra Modi chaired to discuss the rescue operations. It was the PM’s second meeting Monday and the third in 24 hours.

Earlier today, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval briefed the PM on the overall security situation, it is learnt.

The meeting was attended by Ministers S Jaishankar and Piyush Goyal, apart from government officials, including Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.