Google announces about blocking YouTube channels associated with RT and Sputnik news agency
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1
Trend:
Google announced that it is blocking the YouTube channels linked to Russia's RT broadcaster and Sputnik news agency across Europe, Trend reports citing TASS.
Will be updated
