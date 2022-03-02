Indian Air Force joins evacuation efforts as its C-17 aircraft leaves for Romania

Ramping up the government’s efforts to evacuate Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine, an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 transport aircraft left for Romania in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The aircraft has taken off from the Hindan airbase at around 4 am.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Tuesday to review the efforts to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine and asked the Indian Air Force to join the evacuation efforts under Operation Ganga.