We have effected transformational changes, says NSE

The National Stock Exchange (NSE), which is once again in the eye of a storm due to the co-location scandal, has said it has taken several transformational steps in the past few years on the regulatory, technological, and surveillance fronts to help improve stakeholder experience and to protect investors.

Senior officials of the exchange briefed the media over the steps the exchange has taken on various fronts following changes at the helm with former managing director and chief executive officer Chitra Ramkrishna’s ouster in December 2016.

"Over the last few years, we have been looking to modernise and transform the entire value chain of technology.

"All the way from connectivity, trading, clearing, settlement and surveillance,” said Vikram Limaye, MD & CEO, NSE.

Limaye, who took charge in July 2017, said the exchange has taken several efforts to improve engagement with all the stakeholders.