China's industrial output up 4 pct in January-April

China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 4 percent year on year in the first four months of this year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The figure was 2.5 percentage points lower than that in the January-March period, the NBS said.

The industrial output is used to measure the activity of designated large enterprises with an annual business turnover of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.95 million U.S. dollars).