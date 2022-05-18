North Korea reports 232,000 cases of fever in past day, six patients dead

The authorities of North Korea registered 232,000 cases of fever against the backdrop of a coronavirus outbreak in the country, the overall number of such cases since late April currently stands at 1.72 million, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said, citing North’s KCNA, Trend reports citing TASS.

Slightly more than 1 million of patients have already recovered, while about 1,691,000 are currently being treated. Six fever patients died in the past day, bringing the official death toll to 62. At least one of those individuals was previously diagnosed with the omicron strain of the novel coronavirus.