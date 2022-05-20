Indian students in UAE, foreign nationals can now apply for 15% seats at NIT, IIIT

Indian students living in the UAE and foreign nationals can now apply for 15 per cent of total seats at premier educational institutes in India.

The Indian Ministry of Education has notified that undergraduate admissions under Direct Admission of Students Abroad (DASA) Scheme for year 2022-23 will be made on the basis of the ranks obtained by students in the Joint Entrance Examination-Main (JEE - Main) conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA).

Nearly 15 per cent of total seats at National Institute of Technology (NITs), International Institute of Information Technology (IIITs), and centrally funded technical institutions, except Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have been reserved for this category of students.

The scheme is available in different disciplines proportionately. At present, approximately 3,900 undergraduate and 1,300 postgraduate seats are offered under the scheme.

DASA Scheme allows foreign nationals studying in any country, including India, wards of persons of Indian origin (PIOs), overseas citizen of India (OCI) and non-resident Indians (NRIs), to pursue technical education in India in NITs and other centrally funded technical institutions, excluding IITs.

“Boon for Indian students and foreign nationals. Apply now,” the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi said.