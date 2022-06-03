India, Israel decide to expand defence ties, focus on developing futuristic technologies

India and Israel finalised a vision statement on Thursday to further step up their overall defence cooperation, especially in the co-production of key military equipment and joint research and development of futuristic technologies for the armed forces.

The decision to further broad-base the already close bilateral defence ties was taken during wide-ranging talks between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his visiting Israeli counterpart Benjamin Gantz.

A “letter of intent” on enhancing cooperation in the field of futuristic defence technologies was also exchanged between Singh and Gantz, the defence ministry said.

The Israeli defence minister called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

“We have a great opportunity to deepen defence cooperation between our countries and to build on our shared values in order to contribute to global stability,” an Israeli statement quoted Gantz as saying during his meeting with Modi.

“India is an industrial superpower and Israel is a technological superpower. Cooperation between our countries will expand the capabilities of both countries to contend with developing challenges,” the Israeli defence minister said.

The defence ministry said both the ministers “acknowledged mutual security challenges and their convergences on a number of strategic and defence issues”.

It said they expressed their commitment to working together to enhance cooperation in all forums.

“With the intention to further strengthen the existing framework of the Indo-Israeli defence cooperation architecture, both sides adopted the India-Israel ‘Vision on Defence Cooperation’,” the ministry said in a statement.

It said a wide range of issues concerning bilateral, regional and defence industrial cooperation were discussed at the meeting.