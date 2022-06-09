SpaceX launches carrier rocket with Egyptian communications satellite

Space X launched a Falcon 9 carrier rocket to deliver the Egyptian Nilesat 301 communications satellite to the orbit on Wednesday, according to a live broadcast on the US company’s website, Trend reports citing TASS.

The carrier rocket blasted off a launch site at Cape Canaveral in Florida at 05:04 p.m. EDT (00:04 on Thursday Moscow time) to place the Egyptian satellite weighing roughly 4.1 tonnes into geostationary orbit, which lies about 35,800 kilometers above Earth.

The Falcon 9's first stage came back to Earth, touching down on the SpaceX droneship Just Read the Instructions in the Atlantic Ocean. This first stage was previously used in six launches.