Rajnath Singh meets Vietnamese President and PM in Hanoi

India and Vietnam continue to work on the basis of "remarkable convergences" and "deep mutual trust" to develop an even stronger cooperative agenda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday after meeting Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc in Hanoi.

The defence minister also met Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh with a focus on realising the full potential of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

"Delighted to call on the President of Vietnam, H.E. Nguyen Xuan Phuc in Hanoi today. India and Vietnam continue to work on the basis of remarkable convergences and deep mutual trust to develop an even stronger cooperative agenda," he tweeted.

Singh arrived in Hanoi on Tuesday on a three-day visit to explore ways to further deepen defence ties between the two countries.