India sends 6 tons of medical assistance to Afghanistan after earthquake

India supplied the seventh batch of medical assistance to Afghanistan on Thursday consisting of 6 tons of essential medicines as a part of its ongoing humanitarian assistance, Trend reports citing NDTV.

The consignment was handed over to the Indira Gandhi Hospital, Kabul.

"In view of the urgent appeals made by the United Nations to assist the Afghan people, India has, so far, supplied 20 tons of medical assistance in seven batches, which includes essential life-saving medicines, anti-TB medicines, 500,000 doses of COVID vaccine, etc. These medical consignments have been handed over to the World Health Organization(WHO) and Indira Gandhi Children Hospital, Kabul," MEA said in a statement.

It further added, "In order to ensure food security in Afghanistan, India has provided food assistance of 35,000 MTs of wheat."

Moreover, in the wake of the recent tragic earthquake, India, as the first responder, supplied almost 28 tons of earthquake relief assistance in two relief flights. These relief consignments were handed over to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), the UN World Food Program (WFP) and the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS).

"Furthermore, India is in the process to ship more medical and wheat assistance to Afghanistan in coordination with the UN agencies on the ground," the MEA statement mentioned.