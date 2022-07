BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. OPEC Secretary General Muhammad Barkindo has died at age 63 in Nigeria, NNPC Ltd's Group Chief Executive Officer Mele Kyari said on Twitter, Trend reports.

“We lost our esteemed Dr Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo. He died at about 11 PM yesterday, 5th July 2022. Certainly a great loss to his immediate family, the NNPC, our country Nigeria, the OPEC and the global energy community,” noted.