Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe showing no vital signs after apparently being shot

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe collapsed on the street in the western city of Nara while making a speech for an election campaign. The fire department says he is showing no vital signs. Police say a man has been taken into custody, Trend reports citing NHK.

Abe was supporting a Liberal Democratic Party candidate's election campaign. He collapsed at around 11: 30 a.m. He was taken to a hospital.

The fire department says he is in cardiopulmonary arrest. He is scheduled to be taken by medevac to a different hospital. Police say Abe appears to have been shot from behind with a shotgun.

An NHK reporter who was at the scene says Abe was bleeding. The reporter heard what sounded like gun going off twice.