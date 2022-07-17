10 civilians killed, 2 wounded in attacks by separatist group in Indonesia's Papua

A separatist group on Saturday attacked civilians in Nduga district of Indonesia's eastern Papua, killing 10 people and seriously injuring two others, a police spokesperson said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The group, which the Indonesian government called "a criminal armed group (KKB)," launched separate attacks on four sites in the district, provincial police spokesperson Ahmad Mustafa Kamal said.

One of the attacks was an ambush of a truck carrying civilians, by 20 members of the armed group with three long rifles and one pistol, he said.

The truck was shot several times from a distance of 50 meters, he told Xinhua over phone, adding that bodies were recovered and injured persons were found at all the sites of attacks.

"Totally, 10 people were killed, and two others suffered from injuries, they are all civilians," he said.