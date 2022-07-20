CII-EXIM Bank Conclave: Piyush Goyal calls on expanding India-Africa ties

Union Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday called for strengthening and expanding the India-Africa ties and said that India can offer emerging technologies to expand trade, commerce investment and opportunities for youth of Africa.

Goyal was speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry-Exim Bank Conclave on India-Africa Growth Partnership here on Tuesday.

“India-Africa are natural partners. When we work together we can move mountains…India can offer emerging technologies that we are working on in India which can easily help expand trade, commerce, investment and opportunities for youth of Africa,” the minister said.

Goyal further said that there are immense possibilities between India and Africa thus the two countries need to further expand the relationship and partnership.

He said that the Conclave highlighted how India can play a pivotal role in economic development of several Africal countries in industry based skill developments, employement, financial inclusion, basic needs of people across the African continent, infrastructure creation and providing connectivity through greater and deeper penetration of telecom networks.

“We had a strong partnership during COVID-19 pandemic, particulary, supporting many countries through our vaccine Maitry program and other health related engagements. This underslines the solidarity between India and Africa. We need to further expand this partnership,” Goyal said.

“After the pandemic both countries have shown signs of resilience, recovery and renewal,” he added.

He said that several other countries have expressed desire to work with India and look forward to enhance trade partnership and bilateral engagements.

“We concluded a CEPA with UAE, an ECTA with Australia. We are at advanced stage of discussion with UK and are looking for an enhanced partnership with Canada, EU, Israel and other nations. I want to invite African brothers/sisters to join us in this partnership,” Goyal said.