India, UK NSAs discuss regional security, cooperation in Indo-Pacific

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and his United Kingdom counterpart Stephen Lovegrove on Thursday discussed the regional security situation and ways to enhance cooperation between the two sides in areas such as cyber-security and the Indo-Pacific.

Lovegrove, who is visiting New Delhi, met Doval and discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral and global significance, people familiar with the matter said. "The focus was on specific and substantial outcomes to take the partnership forward in line with the vision of the India-UK Roadmap 2030," a person said.

Among the key issues discussed were regional security, dealing with violent extremism, and cooperation in cyber-security, maritime matters and the Indo-Pacific, the people said.

Taking forward discussions between prime ministers Narendra and Boris Johnson, the NSAs also discussed forward-looking cooperation in the technology and defence sectors with a focus on key objectives of the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative.

The British high commission said in a tweet that the NSAs discussed regional security and reiterated their commitment to transform defence and security cooperation as part of the India-UK comprehensive strategic partnership.