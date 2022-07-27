Indian EAM Jaishankar condoles death of two Indian peacekeepers in Congo

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday expressed grief over the loss of lives of two Indian peacekeepers of the Border Security Force (BSF) in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on a UN peace-keeping mission in the Democratic Republic (DR) of Congo on Tuesday succumbed to fatal injuries they had received during violent protests.

The Indian peacekeepers were part of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO).

In a tweet, Jaishankar wrote, “Deeply grieved at the loss of lives of two valiant Indian peacekeepers of the BSF in the Democratic Republic of Congo. They were part of the MONUSCO. The perpetrators of these outrageous attacks must be held accountable and brought to justice. Deepest condolences to the bereaved families.”

A senior BSF officer said that they were in touch with the authorities and reinforcements of UN Force (Army component) on their way to the site.

Earlier, some groups had given a call for week-long agitation throughout DR Congo. The situation turned violent in Goma (about 350 Km South of Beni and a big MONUSCO base) with looting and arson.