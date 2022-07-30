Roshni Nadar remains richest Indian woman; Nykaa's Nayar top among self-made rich women: Report

HCL Technologies' chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra has retained her position as the richest woman in India, with a 54 per cent jump in her networth to Rs 84,330 crore in 2021.

Falguni Nayar, who quit her investment banking career to start the beauty-focused brand Nykaa around a decade ago, has emerged as the richest self-made woman with a networth of Rs 57,520 crore, as per the Kotak Private Banking-Hurun list published on Wednesday.

Nayar, who is 59, saw a 963 per cent increase in her wealth during the year and is also the second richest woman overall, trailing the 40-year-old Malhotra, the daughter of HCL Technologies' founder Shiv Nadar, as per the report.

Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw witnessed a 21 per cent decline in her fortune and has moved down one rank to be the third richest woman in the country with a wealth of Rs 29,030 crore, it said.