Speed up release of undertrials: PM Modi

Highlighting the plight of undertrial prisoners languishing in jails, PM Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) to expedite their release, Trend reports citing The Tribune.

Addressing the first All-India District Legal Services Authorities’ meet here, PM Modi said DLSAs should use their position as chairpersons of review committees to secure the release of undertrial prisoners.

The urgent need to address the plight of undertrial prisoners by providing legal aid was also underlined by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana. He urged the judiciary to use modern technological tools to enhance the pace of justice delivery.

“The reality today is that only a small percentage of our population can approach the justice delivery system. A majority of people suffer in silence, lacking awareness and necessary means,” the CJI said.

Noting that citizens have immense faith in the judiciary, PM Modi said access to the judicial system was equally important for justice delivery in any society. “This is the time for the resolutions that will take the country to new heights in the next 25 years. Like ease of doing business and ease of living, ease of justice is equally important in this Amrit Yatra of the country,” the PM said.

Recalling how the Supreme Court spoke on several occasions on the need to be sensitive towards the humanitarian issue of undertrial prisoners, PM Modi said the DLSAs could take up the responsibility of providing legal aid to such prisoners.

He praised the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) for undertaking a campaign for the release of undertrial prisoners and said the Bar Council should encourage more lawyers to get involved in such campaign.

Earlier on July 16, Justice Ramana, while describing the high number of undertrial prisoners as a “grave” issue affecting the criminal justice system, said 6.10 lakh prisoners were lodged in 1,378 prisons across the country and nearly 80 per cent of them were undertrial prisoners.

Justice DY Chandrachud, who heads the e-committee of the Supreme Court, highlighted the impact of technology on furthering access to justice to citizens of India.

There are a total of 676 DLSAs in the country, each headed by the District Judge. NALSA implements various legal aid and awareness programmes through DLSAs and State Legal Services Authorities (SLSAs).