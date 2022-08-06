Singapore reports 5,633 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 5,633 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 1,754,777, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Of the new cases, 613 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 5,020 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 563 were local transmissions and 50 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 4,863 local transmissions and 157 imported cases, respectively.

A total of 626 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 16 cases in intensive care units.

Two more deaths were reported from COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total death toll to 1,536, the ministry said.