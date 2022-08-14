10 killed, 26 injured in rain spells across Pakistan in 24 hours

At least 10 people were killed and 26 others injured in heavy monsoon rain-triggered flash floods and other rain-related incidents during the last 24 hours in Pakistan, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the report released by the NDMA, at least four children and two women were among those who lost their lives in different rain-related incidents in different parts of the country.

The country's southwest Balochistan province was the worst-hit region with six deaths, followed by northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) with three deaths while eastern Punjab provinces reported one death, the NDMA said, adding that the floods have also partially destroyed five houses in KP.

The total death toll in Pakistan from this season's monsoon rains since mid-June has reached 592, including 116 women and 230 children, along with 974 others injured, the report said.

Additionally, 51,659 houses, 126 bridges and 43 shops have been destroyed, it added.