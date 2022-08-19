You have the same rights as I have, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina tells Hindu community

Urging members of the Hindu community to not think of themselves as a minority in the country, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, said all people irrespective of their religions enjoy equal rights in Bangladesh.

The Prime Minister, who virtually attended an event at the Dhakeswari Mandir in Dhaka and JM Sen Hall in Chattogram from her official residence, Ganabhaban, said, "We want people of all faiths to live with equal rights. If you are a citizen of this country, you have equal rights here. You have the same rights as I have," she said.

Hasina was quoted by the government news agency, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, while exchanging greetings with the Hindu community leaders on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

"Please don't undermine yourselves," she added. She said if all people could move with this confidence, then the evil quarter, from any religion, would never be able to harm the religious harmony of the country.

"We have to keep that belief and unity among us. I want this from you all," she appealed.