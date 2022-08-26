Indian Air Force participates in Exercise Pitch Black 2022 in Australia

The Indian Air Force (IAF) took part in multiple missions with the participating Air Forces in the first phase of Exercise Pitch Black 2022 in Australia.

In a tweet, the Indian Air Force said that various situations were simulated that involved varied platforms during the drill.

"In the first phase of #ExPitchBlack22, #IAF team took part in multiple missions with the participating Air Forces. Various situations were simulated which involved varied platforms," IAF tweeted.

On Friday, an Indian Air Force contingent reached Australia's Darwin to participate in Exercise Pitch Black 2022, hosted by the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF).

Previously, the exercise was scheduled to be held in 2018 but the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled all the plans and after a hiatus of four years, it was re-scheduled this year, according to a statement released by the Defence Ministry.

"The IAF contingent, led by Group Captain YPS Negi, comprises over 100 air warriors, deployed with four Su-30 MKI fighter and two C-17 aircraft. They will undertake multi-domain air combat missions in a complex environment and will exchange best practices with the participating air forces," as per the statement.

PBK22 is Air Force's biennial capstone international engagement activity with key strategic partners.

This year's participants include Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Indonesia, India, Japan, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Thailand, UAE, the UK and the US.

Significantly, Germany, Japan, and the Republic of Korea will be participating fully for the first time.