China's oil giant CNOOC reports revenue, profit surges in H1

The revenue of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), a leading oil and gas producer in China, jumped 84 percent year on year in the first half of this year, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The company raked in 202.36 billion yuan (29.55 billion U.S. dollars) of operating revenue during the period, according to a statement filed with the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company was 71.89 billion yuan, soaring 116 percent from the same period last year.

CNOOC attributed the sound performance to its efforts in increasing storage and production, as well as promoting major projects, scientific and technological innovations and green development.