India launches its first home-built aircraft carrier

India has launched its first home-built aircraft carrier, Trend reports citing Daily Mail.

The $2.5billion (£1.86billion) INS Vikrant is India's second operational aircraft carrier - joining the Soviet-era INS Vikramaditya it purchased from Russia in 2004 to defend the Indian Ocean and Bay of Bengal.

The new 262-metre (860 foot) carrier was designed by the Indian navy and built at the Cochin shipyard in southern India.

It was commissioned today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to place it into active service - as part of the country's commemoration of 75 years of independence from British rule.

Prime Minister Modi said: 'It's a historic day and landmark achievement.

'It's an example of the government's thrust to make India's defence sector self-reliant.'