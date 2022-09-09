Trudeau says Queen was 'one of my favourite people' as Canada mourns

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined world leaders on Thursday in offering condolences to the British Royal Family on the death of Queen Elizabeth, whose death at the age of 96 marks the end of an era for many in Britain and the wider Commonwealth, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Trudeau expressed his condolences from Vancouver, where he has been at a three-day cabinet retreat. Canada announced a 10-day mourning period and lowered the flag on Canada's parliamentary buildings to half-mast.

"It is with the deepest of sorrow that we learned today of the passing of her majesty Queen Elizabeth II," Trudeau, dressed in a dark suit, said in remarks to reporters.

"She was our queen for almost half of Canada's existence. And she had an obvious deep and abiding love and affection for Canadians."

"She was one of my favourite people in the world and I will miss her so."