20th Congress of China Communist Party opens in Beijing on Sunday

The 20th Congress of the China Communist Party (CCP) will open on Sunday in Beijing and will work until October 22, Trend reports citing TASS.

Almost 2,300 delegates of the forum representing 96.7 mln members of the ruling party will discuss results of the last five years and will approve goals and objectives of country’s development for the next five years and probably for a longer period.

The opening ceremony will start at 10:00 am local time (06:00 am Baku time). President of China and General Secretary of the Central Committee of CCP Xi Jinping is anticipated to speak with a keynote report.