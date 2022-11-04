Japan, U.S., South Korea arranging trilateral talks in mid-Nov

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Other News Materials 4 November 2022 06:11 (UTC +04:00)
The United States, Japan and South Korea are finalising arrangements for a trilateral meeting of their leaders in mid-November, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday, citing a Japanese government source, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The talks would be a way for Washington, Tokyo and Seoul to show solidarity amid heightened regional tensions after North Korea conducted a series of ballistic missile launches, Kyodo said.

They would be held alongside an international conference set to take place in Southeast Asia in the middle of the month, according to Kyodo.

