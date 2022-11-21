Indonesian quake death toll reaches 162

The death toll from the 5.1-magnitude earthquake in Indonesia has reached 162, the country's newspaper Kompas reported on Monday, citing authorities from the West Java province, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to them, most of those dead are children. Earlier, there were reports about 56 dead.

The epicenter of the 5.1-magnitude earthquake was pegged at 74 km southeast of Jakarta, the country’s capital. According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center, the source of the earthquake was 5 km below the surface.