Over 100 al-Shabab militants killed in central Somalia

Over 100 al-Shabab militants were killed during planned operations by Somali National Army and its international partners at the border of Middle Shabelle and Hiran regions of central Somalia, a senior government official confirmed to local media on Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Abdirahman Yusuf Al-Adala, the deputy minister for Information, Culture, and Tourism, said that among the dead were ten ringleaders, adding that the military offensive against the al-Shabab group had intensified.