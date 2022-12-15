Peru’s government declares nationwide state of emergency

A state of emergency has been declared across Peru, Defense Minister Alberto Otarola said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"In a few hours, a decree declaring a state of national emergency for 30 calendar days will be published in the official press," he said on the TV Peru state channel.

According to the minister, the national police will assist the army in maintaining law and order.

The minister recalled that while the state of emergency is in effect, some restrictions will be imposed on civil rights, such as "the right to public gatherings, inviolability of the home, the freedom of movement as well as personal liberty and security."

According to Otarola, these measures will help to restore order and ensure universal rights and guarantees for all the Peruvians.

After President Pedro Castillo was ousted on December 7, Peru has been gripped by mass protests. The demonstrators, who are demanding early elections, have been blocking roads, seizing airports, and storming the buildings of public institutions, military and law enforcement agencies, along with mass media offices. The protests have been accompanied by arson and attacks on businesses and commercial facilities.

Since the protests erupted, seven people have been killed and more than 110 police officers have been injured in clashes with violent crowds. The authorities declared states of emergency in the departments of Apurimac, Arequipa and Ica, but so far the measure has failed to normalize the situation.

Peru’s new government promises the parliament that chaos will not spread and order will be restored. At the same time, members of the cabinet plan to travel to the regions for negotiations with the protesters.

On Tuesday evening, a state of emergency was introduced for Peru’s roads, many of which are being blocked by anti-government demonstrators. The military was ordered to take control of strategic facilities, including airports, without delay.