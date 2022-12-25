Death toll from S. Africa's gas explosion rises to 15

The death toll caused by a gas explosion that occurred in South Africa's Boksburg has risen to 15 as of Sunday morning, Minister of Health Joe Phaahla said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

On Saturday morning, a truck carrying gas got stuck under a low-lying bridge in Boksburg, Gauteng Province, resulting in fire and explosion.

A total of 24 patients and 13 staff members at the Tambo Memorial Hospital, which is 100 meters from the scene of the incident, were injured. "Sadly, among the injured staff members, a driver and two nurses have passed on," Phaahla said.

Gauteng Police Spokesperson Brenda Muridili said the gas tanker driver was arrested on Sunday at a private hospital where he had been receiving medical treatment for injuries.

"The 32-year-old suspect has been charged with multiple counts of culpable homicide, and negligent causing of an explosion resulting in deaths and malicious damages to property," Muridili said, adding that the driver will appear at the Boksburg Magistrates Court on Dec. 28.

A report about the damages and what needs to be done will be released next week, Phaahla said.