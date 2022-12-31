North Korean missiles travel 350 km at maximum altitude of 100 km

North Korea launched three short-range ballistic missiles on Saturday morning, which fell into the sea, flying 350 km at a maximum altitude of 100 km, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing the Japanese Defense Ministry, Trend reports citing TASS.

The area of the fall, according to the agency, is outside Japan's exclusive economic zone. No damage to aircraft or ships in connection with the fall of missiles or their debris was recorded.

The Japanese government protested to Pyongyang about the missile launches through diplomatic channels in Beijing. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida issued a standard instruction for such cases to collect information and provide it to the population, to ensure the safety of aircraft and ships. He asked everyone to be ready for unforeseen circumstances.