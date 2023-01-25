Cargo ship capsizes off southwestern Japan

A cargo ship capsized off Nagasaki Prefecture in southwestern Japan, the coast guard said, having received a distress call from the vessel late on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The coast guard said 22 people were aboard the 6,651-ton cargo ship named Jintan, of whom four have been rescued, according to the latest reports.

The distress call was made around 11:15 p.m. (local time) from about 110 km west of the Danjo Islands, the coast guard said.

Some crew members made it into rescue boats before the ship sank, according to another vessel sailing in the vicinity.