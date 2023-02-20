Two dozen dead after Brazil rains cause calamity

Heavy rains in coastal areas of Brazil's southeast have caused flooding and landslides that killed at least 24 people and dislodged hundreds of others, according to media reports on Sunday citing local authorities, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Rescue workers continue to look for victims, reconnect isolated communities and clear roads, some of which remain blocked, trapping a countless number of tourists traveling for Brazil's Carnival celebrations.

The Sao Paulo state government confirmed 19 deaths and 566 dislodged or homeless persons after rains of more than 600 millimeters (23.62 inches) pounded the coast of Brazil's richest state.