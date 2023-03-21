2 killed in landslides in Indonesia's West Java

Landslides caused by heavy rain have killed two people in the Indonesian district of Bogor in West Java province, a local official said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The disaster took place on Monday afternoon in Puncak, a popular mountain resort surrounded by tea plantations.

Aris Nurjatmiko of the district's disaster mitigation agency said the victims, who are siblings, were taking shelter from heavy rain at a makeshift stall near a cliff.

"The victims were local snack traders, taking shelter at the location when the disaster occurred," he told local media, adding, "They were already dead when recovered."

Local authorities called on the public to stay away from the location as the soil in the area is still unstable.

Disasters like floods and landslides often occur in Indonesia during the rainy season.