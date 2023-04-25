Japan temporarily shuts down embassy in Sudan — Foreign Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan decided to temporarily shut down the embassy in Sudan, the Ministry announced Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Due to the rapidly deteriorating security situation, the entire embassy staff was evacuated to the republic of Djibouti. The embassy in Sudan has been temporarily shut down; a temporary consular department was open in Djibouti, where it continues to provide its services," the Ministry said.

Earlier, Japan, evacuated 45 citizens and members of their families from Sudan by plane.

The situation in Sudan has escalated over disagreements between the Sudanese army commander, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the governing Sovereignty Council, and the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who is al-Burhan’s deputy on the council. On April 15, clashes erupted near military bases in the cities of Merowe and Khartoum. According to the Sudanese Health Ministry, more than 600 people have died as a result of the fighting. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that 420 people have been killed and more than 3,700 have been wounded.