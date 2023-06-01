Indonesian government plans to stop exporting gas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Coordinating Minister of Maritime and Investment Affairs of Indonesia Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan announced the government's plans to suspend gas exports, Trend reports.

According to the minister, the government plans to stop the supply of liquefied natural gas abroad, with the exception of contracts concluded before the amendments.

"My deputy, Jodi Mahardi, and I have come to a decision not to export gas anymore, especially liquefied natural gas," he said.

However, the minister did not reveal the specific dates for the entry into force of this decision.

He also noted that currently the country still imports a significant amount of petroleum products, but now it is striving to produce its own petroleum products in its province of North Kalimantan.

Pandjaitan highlighted that the country needs gas, and has enough of it, so gas import is not relevant anymore.

The coordinating minister added that the petrochemical plant in North Kalimantan is expected to be opened in 2025 or 2026.