Iranian FM to attend opening of new consulate building in Damascus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will participate in the opening of a new consulate building during his visit to the Syrian capital Damascus, Trend reports.

According to Iranian media, the new consulate building is located next to the building of the Iranian consulate destroyed by the airstrike.

On April 6, Iranian media reported on the resumption of the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

The Israeli Air Force strike on the Mezzeh municipality of Damascus on April 1 killed 13 people, including the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps for Syria and Lebanon, General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, and his deputy, Mohammad Haji Rahimi.

