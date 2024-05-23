Iran buries helicopter mishap-perished Juma mosque's imam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Muhammad Ali Hashim, the Imam of the Juma Mosque in Tabriz city, who died in a plane crash together with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, has been buried, Trend reports.

Muhammad Ali Hashim is buried in Vadi-e Rahmat cemetery in Tabriz.

Members of the provincial government and the general public paid their respects at the funeral.

To note, on May 19, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah Ali Hashim, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor-General Malek Rahmati crashed while flying from Khudafarin to Tabriz.

The Iranian President and the entire accompanying delegation were confirmed dead.

