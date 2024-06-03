National Kanak and Socialist Liberation Front calls on Macron to honor his pledge

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The National Kanak and Socialist Liberation Front (Front de libération nationale kanak et socialiste, FLNKS) has sent a letter to three senior officials entrusted by the French state with a mediation and working mission, Trend reports.

Despite numerous discussions and calls to ease controls on main roads, FLNKS highlights ongoing difficulties.

In the letter, FLNKS, along with nationalist parties and the Field Action Coordination Cell (CCAT) party, demand clear assurance from the French president that the Versailles Congress will not be convened and that the proposed constitutional reform regarding the electoral body will be scrapped.

FLNKS emphasizes that this is the only way to restore peace and resume discussions on the institutional future of New Caledonia.

Pro-independence advocates criticize Emmanuel Macron for not clearly expressing his views during his visit to New Caledonia on May 23. They highlight Macron's promise not to alter the electoral corpus but express dissatisfaction with the lack of a definitive guarantee regarding the withdrawal of the proposed text. FLNKS stresses that this lack of assurance creates misunderstandings and unrest among activists.

