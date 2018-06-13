Putin says it is possible to expand military cooperation with Bolivia

Russian President Vladimir Putin considers it possible to broaden interaction with Bolivia in the military-technical sphere and in natural gas production, TASS reports.

"We are discussing opportunities of broadening interaction in the military-technical sphere," Putin said at the meeting with President of Bolivia Evo Morales.

The Russian President also noted operations of the national gas company Gazprom on two fields in Bolivia. "Production amounts to 2.5 bln cubic meters of gas; the issue of production expansion that can be increased twofold is currently considered," Putin said.

The range of Russian goods supplied to Bolivia can also be broadened, the Russian leader said. "We are supplying automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and there is an opportunity to expand this range," he said.

"Our relations are developing and we will record all areas of our interaction in a joint declaration today," Putin added.

