Russia open to dialogue with US — Lavrov

21 June 2018 15:54 (UTC+04:00)

Russia is open to contacts with US on all issues, but it will not react to leaks concerning the possibility of a Russian-US summit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday, TASS reports.

"I keep counting the leaks in Washington to the effect a summit is about to take place or a proposal for holding a summit is to follow soon. We do not react to leaks," he said. "That we are always prepared for contacts is common knowledge."

"If we have agreements on meetings at a high, let alone summit level, they will be announced in due time, of course," Lavrov said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Gazprom, Uzbekneftegaz won't change agreement terms (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 15:49
China to reduce U.S. oil imports post-September amid trade spat
Oil&Gas 15:41
BMW talks plans to build a plant in Russia (Exclusive)
Economy news 15:01
Putin, UN chief discuss US withdrawal from UN Human Rights Council — Kremlin
Russia 14:38
US completely lost confidence of Turkish people - PM
Turkey 14:20
Russian Copper Company to increase investments in Kazakhstan’s mining sector
Economy news 12:49
U.S. security chief Bolton to visit Moscow for talks on Trump, Putin meeting
US 12:38
Oil market overcomes peak instability in 2017 — Rosneft CEO
Oil&Gas 12:27
EU ready to open talks with U.S. to fix trade row - Malmstrom
Europe 11:32
Russia is neighbor of Turkey, not US - PM
Turkey 10:10
Oil drops as Iran signals support for OPEC production rise
Oil&Gas 09:54
China warns Washington's 'capricious' trade actions will hurt U.S. workers
China 09:48
North Korea preparing to destroy ICBM test site
Other News 08:11
What is most likely outcome of upcoming OPEC meeting?
Commentary 07:07
South Korean president to begin his first state visit to Russia
Russia 04:49
Diego Costa's goal gives Spain hard-fought 1-0 victory over Iran (VIDEO)
Other News 00:18
Trump to order end of immediate immigrant family separations at U.S. border
US 20 June 23:35
GM Uzbekistan’s car sales in Russia down
Economy news 20 June 20:48