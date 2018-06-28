Putin says Russia has withdrawn 1,140 military personnel and 13 warplanes from Syria

28 June 2018 15:27 (UTC+04:00)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Russia has withdrawn 1,140 military personnel and 13 warplanes from Syria in last few days, Reuters reports.

“As you know, we started withdrawing our forces during my visit to Hmeimim base. This withdrawal continues now,” Putin said at a ceremony for military college graduates in the Kremlin.

“In the last few days, 13 war planes, 14 helicopters and 1,140 personnel have been withdrawn.”

Putin visited Syria in December 2017.

